ISIS atrocities on daily display in Mosul’s morgue

The staff at the morgue in Mosul, Iraq, witnessed firsthand the worst of the atrocities committed by the Islamic State group during its three-year reign of terror in the city.

The morgue was located in the al-Shifaa medical complex, a large compound in the western half of Mosul that included the city’s main hospital, Jomhouriya. It was the primary medical facility for the militants, so fighters were brought from elsewhere in Iraq and even Syria for treatment.

The office of the ISIS health minister was located there. That meant the staff was under the militants’ eyes all the time.

Figures obtained by NPR from the Mosul morgue put the number of civilians killed at more than 5,000. https://t.co/CTdY9KN5DM — NPR (@NPR) December 19, 2017

Every day the corpses of dead bodies, tortured and murdered in the most gruesome fashion, would arrive by truck. Except for rare occasions, militants forbade the dead bodies to be returned to their families. – READ MORE

