Isaiah Washington thanks Trump for First Step Act, criticizes Barack Obama for not supporting ‘Black Agenda’

Actor Isaiah Washington tweeted his thanks for President Trump’s support of the First Step Act while he also criticized former President Obama for his lack of action regarding “the Black Agenda.”

Washington tweeted on Monday his praise for Trump and the passing of the First Step Act, which is dedicated to criminal justice reform and prisoner rehabilitation. The actor was invited to D.C. to celebrate the legislation and hear calls for more reform, which he says Trump’s predecessor never did.

“I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand,” the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star wrote. “Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct.”

In follow-up tweets, Washington noted that the bill is the first step to “end mass incarceration” and called for Trump to deliver reparations in 2020.

The First Step Act, which was passed by Congress last year, gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts. The effort drew strong support from Republicans and Democrats, as both sides have expressed worry that mandatory minimum laws have generated unfair sentences in many drug-related cases.