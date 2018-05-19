Is Pope Francis Signaling He’ll Resign?

Rumors have been circling for weeks now regarding whether Pope Francis will resign from office in line with his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI. Some recent apparent signals from the Holy Father have only helped to fuel those rumors.

Speaking with morning Mass attendees on Tuesday this past week, Pope Francis asked the laity to pray for priests, bishops, and the pope who, he said, must learn “when it’s time to take his leave and step down,” according to LifeSiteNews.

Further adding to his cryptic statement, the Roman Pontiff said that all pastors should have the grace to know when they should step down and not “leave halfway,” as reported by Vatican News. These types of signals have come from Pope Francis in the past. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1