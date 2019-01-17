Is Facebook’s ’10-Year Challenge’ meme a creepy facial recognition gambit?

By now, all of your social media feeds are probably brimming with then-and-now pictures showing the “glow-up” or positive transformations of people — including celebrities, friends, family or random folks — sharing decade-old images of themselves, alongside current photographs.

Although the meme that’s proliferated on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter is a great way to show how much you’ve changed over the years, and users are freely sharing the images, one technologist and follower of the meme pondered whether the entire challenge was actually something more sinister and sparked a discussion about the technology in the process.

Me 10 years ago: probably would have played along with the profile picture aging meme going around on Facebook and Instagram

Me now: ponders how all this data could be mined to train facial recognition algorithms on age progression and age recognition — Kate O'Neill (@kateo) January 12, 2019