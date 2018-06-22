Is ‘Catch And Release’ A Winning Issue For Democrats? Not At All.

The Democrats have gone all in on pushing for the reinstatement of the Obama-era “catch and release” policy, which simply allows families who enter the country illegally to go free on the promise that they will show up for immigration hearings at a later date. But while there is widespread public outrage over the idea of separating illegal immigrant families, does the American public support the Democrats’ favored approach?

A new poll by YouGov provides the answer, and it’s an emphatic no.

In a poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted from June 17 to 19, YouGov found that only 19% favored “releasing the families and having them report back for an immigration hearing at a later date.”

Even among Democrats, only 30% liked the idea, while 33% of Hillary Clinton voters and 36% of self-described “liberals” favored it. Among Independents, just 17% were in favor of catch and release, as were just 16% of moderates. Among Republicans, only 7% backed it, as did only 7% of conservatives and 4% of Trump voters. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1