‘Is AOC Working for the Cartels or the American People?’

On Wednesday night, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy laid out a perfectly honest and logical question during her appearance on “The Story with Martha McCallum.”

Campos-Duffy blasted the call by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for the abolition of the Department of Homeland Security.

AOC’s partner in crime, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), had already called for the ending of the agency a couple of months ago.

Said Campos-Duffy, “We’re looking at someone who basically wants to give you the wish list for terrorists, the wish lists for criminal cartels and sex traffickers. You have to wonder, is she working for them or the American people?”

Fellow panelist Juan Williams tried to remind Campos-Duffy of the many concerns conservatives had back in 2002 — when the new federal agency was created in response to the 9/11 attacks. – READ MORE