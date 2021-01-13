IRS Sent “Millions Of Checks” To The Wrong Bank Accounts, Tax Preparers Claim

it’s incredible to think that while giving away trillions of dollars, the U.S. government may have misplaced some of it without anybody noticing. That is what several tax preparers are claiming; notable that the IRS has sent “millions of checks” to the wrong bank accounts.

It’s a mistake the Feds are now working on fixing, according to the NY Post.

The money was returned to the Treasury after the agency “inadvertently sent payments to over 13 million bank accounts that are no longer open or valid,” said tax preparer Jackson Hewitt.

It’s evidence of a “large scale glitch” on the part of the U.S. government, the report says.

Meanwhile, the IRS says it is trying to get the misplaced funds to the proper bank accounts. The agency said: “The IRS and tax industry partners are taking immediate steps to redirect stimulus payments to the correct account for those affected. The IRS anticipates many additional taxpayers will receive payments following this effort.” – READ MORE

