‘Irresponsible and Immoral’: Store Facing Backlash for ‘Bolt Action’ Firearm Look-alike Umbrellas (VIDEO)

A 99-cent store in Brooklyn, New York, is facing criticism for selling an umbrella that resembles a rifle.

The “Bolt Action” umbrella is designed to look like a wooden rifle and even comes with a fake scope attached to the side.

In light of the recent police shooting in Crown Heights, when an officer mistook a metal pipe for a gun, resident Mable Haskins told News 12 Brooklyn the umbrellas are “irresponsible and immoral.”

“Guns are not toys,” another resident said. – READ MORE

