IRONY: ‘Believe All Women’ Activists Assail Ashley Kavanaugh, Accuse Her Of Lying, Compare Her To Hillary Clinton

Apparently, it’s fine to “believe all women” and “respect all women” and “support women,” so long as those women align with you ideologically. If they’re standing by a man who has been, by all accounts, wrongfully accused of sexual misconduct, they’re fair game for social media — and mainstream media — bullying.

It’s their choice. He could drop out & not get the new job. Don’t think for one second the ball isn’t completely in their hands. Ashley Kavanaugh chooses to stand in ignorance, loyalty, & whiteness by her predator man. They are NOT victims. https://t.co/uxafqZBPsw — Julie (@juliawb) September 24, 2018

Know what’s also very difficult, Ashley Kavanaugh? Being raped. This isn’t your fault. But, what would you think if your daughter was dating a guy who had “FFFFFFFourth of July” & “Devil’s Triangle” in his yearbook like your husband did? #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/iqaWuFRrfR — Dr. Victoria Dooley (@DrDooleyMD) September 24, 2018

Ashley Kavanaugh says it has been "incredibly difficult". Has she given any thought to what #Kavanaugh's victims have gone through? I do feel bad for Ashley and her children. It must be horrible to realize you're married to a serial sexual assaulter. — Denise Ingram (@leclemot) September 25, 2018

Nothing about this Martha MacCallum interview with Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley looks authentic. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/qhiDAJngg4 — Amee KavaNOPE Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 24, 2018

Ashley Kavanaugh was so clearly uncomfortable during that interview but also she knows exactly who she married. — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) September 25, 2018

The Washington Post referenced Clinton in its headline, which screamed, “Ashley Estes Kavanaugh revives old-fashioned script in newfangled era.” That “old fashioned script,” they say, was authored by Hillary Clinton. Jezebel suggested that Ashley was used as a cover; Politico called Ashley’s response to interview questions a “test” of “standing by your man” in the #MeToo era. – READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE