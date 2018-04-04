IRONY ALERT: Mexico Deports 400 Caravan Marchers Who Illegally Entered Country

Some 1,500 Latin Americans are marching in a caravan from Central America through Mexico to the United States, where they plan to demand asylum.

When the caravan crossed the Mexican-Guatemalan border, group leaders praised Mexican officials for stepping aside. “Refugee Caravan knocking down borders yesterday in Huehuetan! Immigration agents abandoned the post when they knew we were coming. The people celebrated this first little victory!” they said on Facebook.

But that’s not really what happened, at least according to CNN.

“In its statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said the caravan is mainly made up of people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and that around 400 caravan participants who did not enter the country of Mexico lawfully had been repatriated to their countries of origin ‘with the strict legal framework,’ ” the liberal network reported.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1