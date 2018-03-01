IRONIC: Chicago Community Organizers Fighting Against Obama

In what Politico acknowledges is the “ultimate irony,” former community organizer-turned-President of the United States Barack Obama has found himself in an uncomfortable public feud with community organizers in his hometown Chicago, who are using the tactics he once used himself against the “establishment.”

The blowup began back in September when Taylor and almost a dozen other community organizers “camped out overnight” to be able to address their concerns about the Obama Center. Thinking they were only going to get to talk to the foundation’s staff, the activists soon found themselves speaking to Obama himself via video conference. Politico describes the scene:

“The library is a great idea, but what about a community benefits agreement?” Taylor asked, referring to a contract between a developer and community organizations that requires investments in, or hiring from, a neighborhood where a project is built. “The first time investment comes to black communities, the first to get kicked out is low-income and working-class people. Why wouldn’t you sign a CBA to protect us?”

Measured as always, Obama began by telling Taylor, “I was a community organizer.” Then he said, “I know the neighborhood. I know that the minute you start saying, ‘Well, we’re thinking about signing something that will determine who’s getting jobs and contracts and this and that’ … next thing I know, I’ve got 20 organizations coming out of the woodwork.” – READ MORE

