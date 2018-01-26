Irish Priest Calls For Backup: Too Many Exorcisms

An Irish priest has called for backup to deal with the overwhelming number of exorcisms growing throughout the country.

According to Catholic News Agency, “Fr. Pat Collins said he has been overwhelmed with the number of requests for exorcisms from the faithful in Ireland.”

Speaking with The Irish Catholic, Collins said the demand for his services has “risen exponentially” in recent years. In response, he has written an open letter to Ireland’s bishops to allow for more exorcists.

“There has been increasing evidence of the malicious activity of the evil one,” Collins wrote in his letter to the bishops. “I can’t judge from my own subjective experience because people see on the internet that I’m supposed to be an exorcist so I get an inordinate number of calls from people, and emails, all I can say is I have that reputation, but it’s only in recent years that the demand has risen exponentially.”

Exorcists around the world agree with Collins’ assertions. The International Association of Exorcists (IAE) reports the same dramatic increase in demonic activity in recent years, calling it a “pastoral emergency.” – READ MORE

Left-wing billionaire donor George Soros is illegally bankrolling a campaign to repeal the Eight Amendment of Ireland’s constitution, which protects “the right to life of the unborn,” according to an independent government watchdog.

Ireland’s Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO), has ordered left-wing organization Amnesty International to return a donation of more than $162,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF). The donation is in violation of the 1997 Electoral Act, which bars foreign organizations from giving donations of more than $100 for “political purposes,” according to SIPO.

Amnesty has refused to return the donation, a defiant decision that OSF is supporting, British newspaper The Times reported on Wednesday. Amnesty has claimed that the law is unfair.

An OSF spokesman told The Times the group is “proud to be one of the sources of support for local advocacy efforts to bring Ireland’s abortion law in line with its commitments under international human rights law.” – READ MORE