Irish Man Sentenced To Two Months In Prison For Failing To Wear A Face Mask

An Irish man has been sentenced to two months in prison for failing to wear a face mask on a bus while traveling to his uncle’s funeral despite claiming he was medically exempt.

Andrew Heasman was traveling from Dublin to Knock in the Republic of Ireland on July 14 to lay his relative to rest when he was asked by a bus driver to wear his mask properly.

Garda police officer Thomas Bowens told Castlebar District Court that Heasman was wearing his mask “like a hat” and refused to follow orders to cover his mouth and nose, prompting other passengers to exit the bus.

Mr Heasman told authorities he was medically exempt and that under data protection laws, he was not legally required to provide evidence.

Despite protesting that the charges were “trumped up,” Heasman was convicted under the Health Act 1947 and now faces two years in jail.– READ MORE

