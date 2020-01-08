Iraqi Militia Leader Threatens To Target American Citizens If They Re-Elect Trump

An Iraqi militia leader reacted to the airstrike on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by suggesting American citizens could be targeted if they re-elect Trump.

Now Jawad Al Telbawi, a commander of one of the factions within the PMF, says American civilians may be targeted if they return Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

After threatening the “fool and a blackmailer” Trump as well as the U.S. military, Al Telbawi also demanded that American citizens “pressure” Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Iraq “before we send your soldiers back in coffins.”

“If the American people re-elect Trump to the US presidency , this would mean they support his crimes,” said Al Telbawi.

“This may change our position towards the American people. All American interests in the region will be at risk.” – READ MORE