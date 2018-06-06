Iraq War Vet Jumps into Action, Saves Trooper’s Life After Seeing Suspect Reach for Gun

An Iraq War veteran working as a trucker is being hailed as a hero after he put a suspect who was reaching for a state trooper’s gun in a chokehold during a struggle in Wyoming.

According to KSL-TV, Taylorsville, Utah-based Darren Phillips was driving on I-80 near Green River in Wyoming when he saw the violent scrap on the side of the road.

“I could see the two of them wrestling around and fighting and there was nobody else around,” Phillips said.

“I put my brakes on, and I jump out. And by this time, the trooper is on his back and the guy is on top of him.

“The trooper saw me running over, and as soon as I got up to him, he says, ‘He’s going for my gun.’”

Both the suspect — Dustin Roberts, 36, of McKinleyville, California — and the state trooper had their hands on the trooper’s gun, according to reports. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1