Iraq veteran inspired to run against Ilhan Omar after her ‘dismissive’ 9/11 comment

The Minnesota police officer and U.S. Army veteran set to challenge Rep. Ilhan Omar for her congressional seat in 2020 told “Fox & Friends” Friday what made him throw his hat in the ring.

Chris Kelley, who will run as an independent, told FoxNews.com earlier this week that he decided to take on Omar after the Somali-born freshman lawmaker said “some people did something” when referring to the 9/11 attackers.

Kelley, who served in Operation Desert Storm and deployed twice during the Iraq War as an intelligence analyst, told “Fox & Friends” Friday that the comments were “very dismissive and disrespectful” in his view.

“Look, three-thousand Americans died and many more first responders died responding to this. … I figured you can complain or you can try and do something,” he said. – READ MORE