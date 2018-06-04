Iraq Sentences French Woman to Life for Joining Islamic State

Baghdad (Ap) — An Iraqi Court Sentenced A French Woman To Life In Prison On Sunday For Membership In The Islamic State Group.

Melina Boughedir, 28, was initially sentenced to six months in jail for entering the country illegally, but the court imposed a tougher sentence after prosecutors presented new evidence, including pictures of her French husband posing with IS fighters. The verdict can be appealed.

Boughedir, who was detained in the northern city of Mosul last year, appeared in court with her two-year-old daughter. She was represented by three lawyers.

Iraq detained thousands of people, including hundreds of foreigners, as it drove IS from Mosul and other areas. Some have been deported, while others have been sentenced in quick trials as the judiciary works through the large number of cases. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1