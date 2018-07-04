Iraq Begins Constructing Border Fence to Keep Jihadis Out

Iraq Has Begun Constructing A Fence On Its Border With Syria To Keep Islamic State Jihadis From Entering Its Territory, The Country’s Border Guards Spokesman Revealed Sunday.

“Ten days ago we started to set up a barbed wire security fence with surveillance towers along the border with Syria,” said border guard spokesman Anwar Hamid Nayef in Iraq’s Anbar province, adding that experts from Baghdad’s defense ministry and the U.S. would soon visit “to evaluate the effectiveness of the fence.”

The new 20-kilometer barrier will include a six-meter-wide trench, surveillance towers, and the use of thermal imaging technology to detect potential Islamists attempting to cross the border. It will run over the border town of Al-Qaim, where Iraqi forces defeated ISIS last November.

“If they approve the installations, we will continue along the whole border with Syria,” he explained. “Neither infiltrators nor smugglers nor terrorists will penetrate our borders in the future.” Iraq’s total border with Syria stretches for approximately 600 kilometers. – READ MORE

