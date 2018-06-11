True Pundit

Iran’s Rouhani blasts US trade policies, calls them ‘a threat to all’

Iran’s president on Sunday blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to impose its trade policies on the world, saying the plans were “illegal” and a “threat to all.”

President Hassan Rouhani’s remarks were delivered in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, at a summit of the Chinese- and Russian-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Rouhani’s sharp critique came a month after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, an Obama-era agreement negotiated by Tehran and world superpowers that guaranteed sanctions relief if Iran eased its nuclear program, Reuters reported.

Trump, who made tearing up the deal a central platform of his 2016 presidential campaign, followed through on that promise May 8 by pulling the U.S. out of the agreement.  – READ MORE

