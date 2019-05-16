Iran’s Military “On The Cusp Of War” As US Allies Pull Troops From Iraq

In probably the most significant sign so far that we could be headed for yet another major war in the Middle East, multiple European allies of the United States are rapidly pulling their forces from Iraq and the Persian Gulf region on fears they could get unwillingly sucked into confrontation with Iran.

Tehran isn’t backing down the US escalation ladder either, given moments ago Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander, Major General Hossein Salami, said via the Reuters newswire:

“We are on the cusp of a full scale confrontation with the enemy.”

Iran’s Minister of Defense Amir Hatami also vowed Wednesday, “We will defeat the American-Zionist front,” according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). This follows on the heels of the US State Department’s dramatic ordering of an evacuation of all non-essential diplomatic personnel and their families from the American embassy in Baghdad, citing an “imminent” threat.

As of Wednesday morning the countries of Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands have suspended military support operations in Iraq, citing rising US-Iran tensions. And further a top Iraqi diplomat told reporters at a press conference in Moscow that “Iraq is a sovereign nation. We will not let to use our territory” for any military operations against Iran. – READ MORE