Iran’s Largest Warship Catches Fire ‘Under Unclear Circumstances,’ Sinks In Gulf Of Oman

Iran’s largest warship caught fire and sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman in what is just the latest series of mysterious fires and explosions to rock Iran in recent weeks.

The Washington Post reported that the fire erupted “under unclear circumstances” around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters battled it for 20 hours before the nearly 680-foot Kharg sank. The ship was used to resupply other ships, conduct training exercises, and had been in use for more than four decades.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

The vessel left for training at sea several days ago. It caught fire for some reason when a “system” failed on board. The Kharg suffered devastating damage despite Iran’s best efforts to send military personnel to fight the fire. It comes a day after an Iranian aircraft crashed and two elite pilots died. … This appears to be a major setback for Iran. Iran has recently tried to increase its naval footprint, acquiring new ships and sending ships to the Red Sea and to Venezuela.

The news comes as the Biden administration is in talks with Iran, which is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, to reenter the highly controversial Iran nuclear deal.

The news also comes after Israel was repeatedly attacked by Palestinian terrorists last month who launched more than 4,300 rockets at Israel. One of the terrorist organizations in Gaza publicly thanked Iran for supplying it with the weapons that it used to attack Israel.- READ MORE

