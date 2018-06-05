Iran’s call to fight ‘bullying’ Trump a diplomatic boon for America

Iran has called on the countries of the world — the ones that care, anyway — to stand up to that big ol’ bad bully Donald Trump and join forces to save the nuclear deal from the trash heap of U.S. history.

Good. Now America can see clearly who’s friend, who’s enemy and who wants to play pussyfoot with a rogue, despotic nation over a principled, free America.

Knowing thy enemy from friend is half the diplomatic battle. Let’s get it on out there, see where everybody stands, make everybody pick a side.

“The [nuclear deal],” said Tehran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, in a letter to his counterparts, Reuters reported, “does not belong to its signatories, so one party can reject it based on domestic policies or political differences with a former ruling administration.”

He went on to say that America’s “illegal withdrawal” from the nuclear pact — a deal that was formed on the heels of “meticulous, sensitive and balanced multilateral talks” — was a sign of this White House’s “bullying methods to bring other governments in line.”

And that’s just wrong, he said — even though it’s exactly what Iran’s doing.

Look at this line, from Reuters: “Iran’s top lead Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has set out a series of conditions for European powers if they want Tehran to stay in the nuclear deal, including steps to safeguard trade with Tehran and guarantee Iranian oil sales.” – READ MORE

