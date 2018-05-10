Iran’s ballistic-missile spending will continue, official says after Trump’s nuke-deal pullout

The head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security said Wednesday that the country is preparing to continue spending on its ballistic missile program, a direct response to President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of an Obama-era nuclear deal.

“With America’s decision, Iran’s missile program will not change at all,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.

Iranian lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday set fire to a paper American flag after Trump’s announcement that the U.S. was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear accord, which the president said was “defective at its core.”

Ali Larijani, the parliament speaker, called Trump’s move a “diplomatic show.” He said it is “obvious that Trump only understands the language of force.”

The state-run IRNA news agency referred to Trump as “the troublemaker.” The hard-line daily Kayhan wrote: “Trump tears apart the nuclear deal; It is time to set it afire!”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Trump’s speech on Tuesday announcing his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement”silly and superficial.”

“You heard last night that the president of America made some silly and superficial comments,” Khamenei said, according to Reuters. “He had maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened the regime and the people, saying you’re doing this and that. Mr. Trump I tell you on behalf of the Iranian people: You’ve made a mistake.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1