IRANIAN REGIME JOINS BLACK LIVES MATTER: Ayatollah BLASTS United States – ‘U.S. Police Murder Black Women, Men, And Children’

On Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei, the current Supreme Leader of Iran, tweeted out his opposition to the United States, suggesting that American complaints about human rights violations by Iran against protesters are hypocritical. Why? Because of supposed police misconduct against black Americans:

The U.S. gov. commits oppression inside the U.S., too. U.S. police murder black women, men, & children for no justifiable reason, and the murderers are acquitted in U.S. courts. This is their judicial system! And they slam other countries’ and our country’s judicial system. #BLM — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 27, 2017

Now, put aside the fact that the Iranian regime openly discriminates against members of other religions, particularly Christians and Jews; put aside the fact that Iran still criminalizes homosexual activity; put aside the fact that Iran is currently jailing dissidents and shooting handfuls of them in the streets; put aside the fact that Iran is the single greatest state sponsor of terrorism on the planet.

Focus instead on the fact that Iran is picking up Left-wing talking points for use against the United States. – READ MORE

