Iranian Protesters Say ‘Thank You President Trump’ for Human Rights Stance

Protesters in Iran thanked President Donald Trump for his vocal support for their cause in a message published this weekend, in which they also called on him to impose stronger sanctions, including for human rights abuses, on Iran’s regime.

“We thank you President Trump,” an Iranian activist who is affiliated with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI, also known as the Mujaheddin-e-Khalq or MEK), toldFox News. “We call on all of the supporters of the people who press this regime from different fronts, to put pressure with you and overthrow with us.”

The MEK, which was founded in 1965, advocates for the overthrow of Iran’s regime. The group was delisted as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2012, is opposed to Iran’s last Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and participated in the 1979 Revolution that overthrew him. However, the group later broke with Iran’s Islamic leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini over ideology and direction, and went underground in 1981. – READ MORE

Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis has recently given a statement in support of the Iranian protests currently taking place, insisting that America’s heart is with the people, rather than the regime.

“I think it’s very important that we stand up and say that we understand the Iranian people,” Mattis said.

“Our beef, if we have one, is not with the Iranian people,” he added. “It is specifically the same regime that the Iranian people, clearly, are fed up with as well.”

As reported by Breitbart News, protests have increased in Iran, leading to at least 20 deaths thus far and thousands of arrests.

Citizens taking part in the protest have also been chanting “Death to Rouhani” and “Death to the dictator,” referring to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. – READ MORE

Iranian officials blasted President Donald Trump Saturday for threatening to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal if the terms of the agreement aren’t up for discussion.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it would not accept any renegotiation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the 2015 nuclear deal, and promised a response to new U.S. sanctions.

According to the Iranian regime, the new sanctions against 14 Iranian entitiescome as a result of Trump’s failures to end the nuclear deal, which was signed multilaterally among Iran, members of the United Nations Security Council, Germany and the European Union.

“While Trump is forced to carry out the binding measures included in the JCPOA, he is continuing his past years approach, and in order to show his hostility towards the great Iranian nation, he has put some Iranian and non-Iranian individuals on the sanctions list out of desperation under illegal, worn-out, and ridiculous pretexts so as to make up for at least part of his failures,” the statement reads. – READ MORE