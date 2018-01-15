Iranian Officials Blast Trump Over Threat To Pull Out From Nuclear Deal

Iranian officials blasted President Donald Trump Saturday for threatening to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal if the terms of the agreement aren’t up for discussion.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it would not accept any renegotiation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the 2015 nuclear deal, and promised a response to new U.S. sanctions.

According to the Iranian regime, the new sanctions against 14 Iranian entitiescome as a result of Trump’s failures to end the nuclear deal, which was signed multilaterally among Iran, members of the United Nations Security Council, Germany and the European Union.

“While Trump is forced to carry out the binding measures included in the JCPOA, he is continuing his past years approach, and in order to show his hostility towards the great Iranian nation, he has put some Iranian and non-Iranian individuals on the sanctions list out of desperation under illegal, worn-out, and ridiculous pretexts so as to make up for at least part of his failures,” the statement reads. – READ MORE

Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis has recently given a statement in support of the Iranian protests currently taking place, insisting that America’s heart is with the people, rather than the regime.

“I think it’s very important that we stand up and say that we understand the Iranian people,” Mattis said.

“Our beef, if we have one, is not with the Iranian people,” he added. “It is specifically the same regime that the Iranian people, clearly, are fed up with as well.”

As reported by Breitbart News, protests have increased in Iran, leading to at least 20 deaths thus far and thousands of arrests.

Citizens taking part in the protest have also been chanting “Death to Rouhani” and “Death to the dictator,” referring to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. – READ MORE

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump’s decision to keep the United States in the Iran nuclear deal on Friday was coupled with a warning to his European allies: “Fix the deal’s disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw.”

“Despite my strong inclination, I have not yet withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. Instead, I have outlined two possible paths forward: either fix the deal’s disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw,” Trump said in a statement.

He added:

I am waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions, but only in order to secure our European allies’ agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal. This is a last chance. In the absence of such an agreement, the United States will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. And if at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately. – READ MORE