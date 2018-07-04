Science World
Iranian General: Israel Stealing Clouds, Rain, Snow
Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization told a press conference Monday that Israel is guilty of theft … of precipitation.
“Foreign interference is suspected to have played a role in climate change,” Jalali said, according to the ISNA news agency.
Jalali insists a scientific study by Iran can “confirm” the claim.
“Israel and another country in the region have joint teams which work to ensure clouds entering Iranian skies are unable to release rain,” he said.
There’s no word on whether reporters were able to keep a straight face at the time, but if they were, they had to have lost it over Jalali’s next allegation.
"On top of that, we are facing the issue of cloud and snow theft," Jalali added. To prove it, skeptics need look no further than a survey that showed all mountainous areas above 7,200 feet between Afghanistan and the Mediterranean are covered in snow … except Iran.