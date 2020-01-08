Iranian Diplomat Who Conspired With John Kerry Against Trump Denied Entry to US

The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, barring him from attending a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday.

Zarif has notably been advised over the years by John Kerry on how to circumvent the Trump administration.

Zarif’s attendance at the Council meeting had been scheduled prior to a US rocket attack that killed top Iranian terrorist General Qassem Soleimani, a man with the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands.

There is little doubt Zarif would have used the spotlight to criticize the United States over the military strike before a sympathetic United Nations audience on American soil.

Reuters reports that “the United States is generally required to allow access to the United Nations for foreign diplomats,” but the administration claimed it can deny visas for “security, terrorism and foreign policy” reasons. – READ MORE

