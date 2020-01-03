Iranian Commander Says Country Ready for War With U.S.

A top Iranian military commander said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic is ready for a war with the United States amid growing tensions following Iranian-backed attacks on American outposts in Iraq.

Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned in remarks that Iran is prepared to defeat the United States in an armed conflict.

The prospect of a full-scale war between the two countries has been brewing for weeks as Iranian-backed militias in Iraq attacked American outposts and personnel. The Trump administration recently launched a retaliatory attack on sites controlled by Iranian forces.

“We are powerful and ready for defeating the U.S. several other times and we are not worried about the U.S. threats and it is them who should be worried,” Salami said in yet another escalation of words. “The Iranian nation has not started war in the past incidents but it annihilates any aggressor and the U.S. is aware of this.” – READ MORE