Iranian activist Masih Alinejad: The people of Iran did not mourn Qassem Soleimani’s death

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad told Fox News Friday that the people of Iran did not mourn the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with host Sandra Smith, Alinejad said that the Iranian media staunches “freedom of expression” in the country.

“So, all you see in Iranian state television — state media — , like, showing some people took to the street mourning and showing their sympathy Qassem Soleimani,” she told Smith. “But, the fact is this: many Iranians do not see him as a hero and if you go to social media, that they are very happy.”

“Why?” she questioned. “Because they have been witnessing how Revolutionary Guard killed people in the streets across Iran.”

Alinejad added that to many Iranians, Soleimani and the Revolutionary Guard are killers and torturers, responsible for acts of terror in much of the Middle East.

Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport on Thursday. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took to Twitter, promising to “take revenge for this heinous crime.” – READ MORE