Iran: Total ‘Annihilation of Israel’ Will Be Price for Soleimani Killing

Iranian leaders are issuing renewed calls for the destruction of Israel, saying the “annihilation” of the Jewish state is the only fair price for America’s recent killing of top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Seyed Hashem al-Heidari, cultural chief of Hashd al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary force directed by Iran, said Tehran is eyeing Israel as a primary target of retaliatory military strikes following Soleimani’s death last week in a U.S. airstrike.

“Annihilation of Israel and the U.S. is the price of the blood of martyr Soleimani,” al-Heidari said early Wednesday during an anti-U.S. gathering in the Iranian city of Qom.

“This aggression should be responded to by the tough revenge stressed by Supreme Leader and all options are on the table,” al-Heidari said in remarks published by Tehran’s state-controlled press. “All U.S. bases in the region, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, and all their soldiers are within the range of resistance missiles because annihilation of Israel and the U.S. is the price of the blood of martyr Soleimani, and God willing the entire region will be liberated.” – READ MORE