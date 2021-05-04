Iran Teases Attack on US Capitol Building as Biden Admin Prepares To Lift Sanctions

Iran released a provocative new video over the weekend that depicts its military forces blowing up the United States Capitol building, a threat that comes as the Biden administration inches closer to providing Tehran with billions of dollars in economic sanctions relief.

The video debuted Sunday on Iranian state-controlled television before Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei delivered remarks, in which he praised the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the paramilitary force that has killed Americans, and celebrated IRGC leader Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike by the former Trump administration.

In the video clip, armed IRGC forces are seen marching before the U.S. Capitol’s famous dome explodes. It also shows Iranian forces marching on Jerusalem.

The video and Khamenei’s remarks come as the Biden administration engages in diplomacy with Iran aimed at inking a revamped nuclear deal. The administration is reportedly prepared to lift crippling sanctions on Iran’s banks, diplomats, and oil trade, signaling that Washington is desperate to entice Iran into accepting a deal that would only partially unwind its growing nuclear program.

Republicans in Congress accuse the Biden administration of relieving pressure on Iran at a time when it could topple the hardline regime and empower democratic reformers in the country. They also view the latest IRGC video as a sign that Iran’s regime will never moderate its anti-American and anti-Western rhetoric.

“Last week, Iran’s chief diplomat allegedly admitted the IRGC calls the shots in Tehran. Now, Iran releases a fake video of the IRGC blowing up our Capitol,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) tweeted in response to the video. “The Biden priority should be ensuring Iran cannot carry out such an attack, not capitulating by removing sanctions.”- READ MORE

