Iran open to prisoner swap if US has “change of attitude,” says Foreign Minister

In an interview with “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, Iran’s top diplomat denounced American attempts to secure the release of U.S. citizens being held in Tehran. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister, said American “demands” are hampering “genuine dialogue.”

“The United States needs to approach this from a position of dealing with another sovereign government,” said Zarif, “And if that approach led to change, then the United States would see a difference.”

Five Americans are known to have been detained by Iranian authorities, including the controversial arrest of Baquer Namazi, who is suspected to be in failing health. Some argue the regime’s detention of American-Iranian dual nationals is little more than an attempt by hard-liners to create leverage.

Pressed by Brennan on whether the Iranians were open to an exchange, like the Obama-era swap, Zarif offered an opening.

“It is a possibility, certainly from a humanitarian perspective, but it requires a change in attitude,” said Zarif. – READ MORE

