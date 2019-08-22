Iran Kicks Off ‘Massive’ War Games, Unveils Homemade Russian Missile System

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ ground forces kicked off a “massive” set of war drills Thursday as the country unveiled its own homemade version of Russia’s advanced S-300 missile defense system in yet another showing of Tehran’s growing readiness for a possible war.

Iranian military leaders said the war games will mix with actual fighting as the IRGC forces seek to cleanse what they described as “anti-revolutionary terrorist groups” from along the country’s borders. The operations follow an attack on IRGC units in July that killed one and injured one other.

“The drill is a real one because the battlefield, enemy and the fighters are real,” Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the IRGC’s ground force, was quoted as telling the country’s state-controlled press. “Some terrorists might be hiding at the bordering areas and they will be targeted during the Qadir drills.”

The war games come as Iran unveiled its own version of the Russian-made S-300 missile defense system, a highly advanced radar system that Iran had been seeking to employ for years. – READ MORE