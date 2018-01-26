Iran has fired 23 ballistic missiles since start of 2015 nuclear deal, explosive report shows

Iran has aggressively pursued its ballistic missile program since agreeing to the 2015 nuclear deal, regularly launching nuclear-capable missiles in what critics consider a violation of the spirit of the deal, according to a report obtained by Fox News.

The report shows Iran has fired some 23 missiles since signing the deal, as many as 16 of them nuclear-capable. The controversial deal reached with the Obama administration did not include a ban on missiles, and Iran and European signatories to the agreement stress international inspectors have certified Iran in compliance.

But critics say the robust missile program shows the Islamic republic is bent on intimidating its enemies and preparing for the day when it can do so with the ultimate weapon of mass destruction.

“Out of all the ballistic missiles Iran fired in 2017, only four or five missiles can be considered nuclear-capable. In 2016, Iran fired 10 to 11 missiles than can be considered nuclear-capable,” according to a report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It is highly likely that the administration’s threat intimidated Tehran, altering its flight-testing calculus.” – READ MORE

Protesters in Iran thanked President Donald Trump for his vocal support for their cause in a message published this weekend, in which they also called on him to impose stronger sanctions, including for human rights abuses, on Iran’s regime.

“We thank you President Trump,” an Iranian activist who is affiliated with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI, also known as the Mujaheddin-e-Khalq or MEK), toldFox News. “We call on all of the supporters of the people who press this regime from different fronts, to put pressure with you and overthrow with us.”

The MEK, which was founded in 1965, advocates for the overthrow of Iran’s regime. The group was delisted as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2012, is opposed to Iran’s last Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and participated in the 1979 Revolution that overthrew him. However, the group later broke with Iran’s Islamic leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini over ideology and direction, and went underground in 1981. – READ MORE

Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis has recently given a statement in support of the Iranian protests currently taking place, insisting that America’s heart is with the people, rather than the regime.

“I think it’s very important that we stand up and say that we understand the Iranian people,” Mattis said.

“Our beef, if we have one, is not with the Iranian people,” he added. “It is specifically the same regime that the Iranian people, clearly, are fed up with as well.”

As reported by Breitbart News, protests have increased in Iran, leading to at least 20 deaths thus far and thousands of arrests.

Citizens taking part in the protest have also been chanting “Death to Rouhani” and “Death to the dictator,” referring to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. – READ MORE