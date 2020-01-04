Iran Deploys F-14 Fighter Jets, Places Ballistic Missile Bases On ‘High Alert’

Tehran has deployed Grumman F-14 Tomcat fighter jets to its borders hours after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad international airport, according to Sputnik News.

NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi tweeted that “Iranian f14 fighters jets maneuvering on the western skies and on alert and patrol.”

Al-Mayadeen news tweeted: “Iran: Revolutionary Guard Agency of Iran: Armed forces in the army and Revolutionary Guard are awaiting orders from the highest command.”

In other related news, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned in a statement that the “criminals” responsible for the death of a top Iranian general will face “severe revenge,” and that retaliation could be a regional war.

And defense analyst Babak Taghvaee tweeted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "has put all of its ballistic missile bases on high-alert. #IRGC affiliated news media of #Iran's Islamic Regime claim that they are ready to launch missiles at several airbases which host #USAF airplanes in #UAE, #Qatar, #SaudiArabia & #Jordan!"