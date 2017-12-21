Iran-Contra Was Only 3 Percent the Size of Obama’s New Hezbollah-Iran Scandal

Former President Barack Obama turned a blind eye to a terrorist group and its highly-lucrative narcotics operation in order to protect his own political agenda, recent bombshell reports have revealed.

The Obama administration reportedly derailed a Drug Enforcement Administration mission to target drug trafficking by Hezbollah — an Iranian-backed terrorist organization — in efforts to secure the infamous nuclear deal with Iran, according to Politico.

The DEA mission, Project Cassandra, was aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s international crime network, which brought in an estimated $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

(…)

Liberals love to bring up the Iran-Contra scandal in an effort to discredit former President Ronald Reagan, but when you look at the sheer amount of money involved in the two situations, it’s clear that the liberals should really be calling out their own darling — Obama.

The Reagan administration’s dealings included exchanging weapons for Iran’s influence in gaining the release of Americans being held hostage in Lebanon. Those arms were then purchased at high prices, and the excess profits were diverted to Nicaraguan rebels, known as “contras,” who were fighting against a socialist government.

However, the money that ended up in rebel hands in the Iran-Contra scandal totaled no more than $30 million, according to a New York Times article at the time. – READ MORE

