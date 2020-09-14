Iran considers assassinating US ambassador in retaliation for Qassem Soleimani’s death, report says

Iran is reportedly exploring avenues of retaliation against the United States government for killing Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian military commander who met his maker upon being targeted by a drone strike in Iraq earlier this year.

American intelligence sources indicate the Iranian government is considering a plot to assassinate Lana Marks, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, Politico reported.

According to the report, U.S. officials have been aware of Iran’s plans since the spring. But the country, which is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, has begun concentrating on the plan to murder Marks, with details becoming more specific over recent weeks.

One U.S. official told Politico that Iran’s embassy in South Africa is involved in the plot.

However, intelligence officials are not certain why Iran has set its sights on Marks, whom Politico noted has no known ties to Iran. Marks, a successful businesswoman, does have close ties to President Donald Trump, though, and has been a member of the Mar-a-Lago club for more than two decades. – READ MORE

