Iran Claims It Penetrated U.S. Army Command Center, Took Control Of U.S. Drones

Last week, Iranian military leaders claimed that members of their intelligence community not only penetrated U.S. Army Command Center, they also took control of American drones flying through Syria and Iraq.

As The Washington Free Beacon reported, evidence was displayed by Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, buttressing Iran’s claim of their covert activities. Hajizadeh stated, “Seven to eight drones that had constant flights over Syria and Iraq were brought under our control and their intel was monitored by us and we could gain their first-hand intel.”

The Fars News Agency asserted that the IRGC gave it video footage that proved the Iranian claims were true. Fars stated, “The footage below shows IRGC’s penetration into US Army’s Command Center, one of the many proofs in support of General Hajizadeh’s remarks. The footage shows a U.S. flying drone starts malfunctioning and makes a rough landing in a desert area 10 kilometers away from its base. The footage that displays the IRGC’s penetration into the U.S. spy drone’s intel has been recorded by an IRGC drone flying above the scene.”

The Free Beacon noted, "This would not be the first time Iran commandeered such sensitive technology. Tehran assumed control of a downed U.S. drone several years ago and claimed that it had siphoned both information and technical data." The Telegraph reported in December 2011, "The RQ-170 Sentinel, supposedly the CIA's unseen "eye in the sky", capable of beaming back a trove of imagery and electronic intercepts, was broadcast on Iranian state television. The aircraft was shown beneath an Iranian flag, apparently intact after crashing 140 miles inside the country last Sunday …Russia and China immediately seized their chance to gain a unique insight into one of the world's most powerful intelligence assets, asking Iran for permission to inspect the drone."