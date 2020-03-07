Iran Caught Hiding Nuclear Work, Sparking Call for Full Sanctions ‘Snapback’

Iran’s stockpiling of highly enriched uranium is raising new questions about the scope of its undisclosed nuclear work and the efficacy of soon-to-be-lifted restrictions on its missile program, which develops the primary vehicle to carry a nuclear payload, U.S. officials told the Washington Free Beacon.

Iran has been blocking inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from accessing key sites that the watchdog group has cited for having traces of undisclosed nuclear materials, fueling speculation that Tehran is again engaged in the secret construction of nuclear weapons-grade material.

Recently installed IAEA chief Rafael Grossi took the unprecedented step this week of going public about Iran’s intransigence, telling Reuters on Tuesday the Islamic Republic is not living up to multiple commitments under the landmark nuclear accord.

“We have insisted and despite all our efforts we have not been able to get that , so the situation requires on my part such a step because what this means is that Iran is curtailing the ability of the agency to do its work,” Grossi said. – READ MORE

