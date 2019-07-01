Iran Breaches Bans on Enriched Uranium in Nuclear Escalation

Iran made good on Monday on its threats to violate key nuclear commitments, warning that further breaches will be coming in the next weeks unless European nations still party to the nuclear agreement help Tehran skirt tough American sanctions and provide it with cash windfalls.

Iran has officially blown past caps on the amount of enriched uranium—the key component in a nuclear weapon—that it can keep within the country, according to the Islamic Republic’s leadership, which issued a new series of military threats against the United States and vowed to continue stockpiling nuclear materials in direct violation of the landmark accord.

The move was met with calls by U.S. leaders for increased sanctions on Iran to prevent it from engaging in further nuclear provocations. Tehran’s continued nuclear violations set the stage for a showdown with the Trump administration, which has vowed to increase economic sanctions on the country until it agrees to roll back its nuclear program and consent to negotiations.

"As far as I know, Iran has exceeded the 300kg limit according to the timeline and we had also earlier announced this issue and clearly stated which measures we will adopt as our rights based on the nuclear deal," Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif announced on Monday, according to the country's state-controlled press.