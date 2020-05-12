Iran Accidentally Opens Fire On An Iranian Military Ship, Dozens Of Iranian Sailors Reportedly Dead

Dozens of Iranian sailors were reportedly killed during the early morning hours on Monday after an Iranian destroyer accidentally opened fire on another Iranian destroyer.

“Dozens of sailors in Iran’s Navy were killed early Monday after a on-board missile was accidentally shot from one destroyer and hit another,” The Jerusalem Post reported. “During a military drill, a C-802 missile was fired toward another Iranian Navy destroyer, striking it and causing extensive damage, the reports said.”

“Some 40 naval service members were missing after the incident, local media outlets reportedly said,” according to Haaretz. “Iran’s Fars semi-official news agency meanwhile said one person was killed and several injured during a naval exercise.”

The news comes after tensions between the U.S. Navy and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), which is a designated terrorist organization, increased last month when 11 Iranian gun boats swarmed a U.S. destroyer in the region. – READ MORE

