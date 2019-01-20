Iowa Sen.’s Bill Would Force Lawmakers to Stay in Washington During Gov’t Shutdown

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst introduced a bill that would prohibit lawmakers from leaving the nation’s capital if they fail to pass a budget on time.

She said Saturday on Fox & Friends that the “No Budget, No Recess Act” is cosponsored by a number of her fellow senators.

According to a press release about the proposal, the act would force member of Congress to stay in Washington, D.C., if a budget fails to pass by April 15 or if regular spending bills don’t pass by August 1.

“This means that Congress would be unable to adjourn for the August state work period — commonly referred to as “recess” — until work is completed,” it stated.

Ernst (Iowa) said that if either requirement wasn’t met, “there would be quorum calls requiring our members to be on the floor twice a day until we work through the impasse.”- READ MORE