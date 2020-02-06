IOWA RESULTS: Buttigieg (Kind of) Won. So Did Bernie. Warren Persisted. Biden Definitely Lost.

The Iowa Democratic Party finally announced a winner of the state’s caucus Tuesday afternoon.

Sort of.

With 62 percent of Iowa precincts reporting the results of Monday’s caucus, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg led all candidates with 26.9 percent of state delegate equivalents. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) was a close second with 25.1 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in third with 18.3 percent. Most notably, former vice president Joe Biden placed a distant fourth at 15.6 percent.

In terms of the (partial) popular vote, Sanders led narrowly with 28,220 votes to Buttigieg’s 27,030. Warren got 22,254 votes, and Biden just 14,176. Poll watchers are declaring the race too close to call at this point.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Tony Price apologized Tuesday for the delay in releasing the results, but expressed confidence in the accuracy of the data. Those results were expected to be made public Monday evening, but the state party was forced to postpone the release in order to conduct “quality control” measures made necessary by “inconcistencies” in the precinct reporting.

While it is difficult to draw any meaningful conclusions from the partial results unveiled Tuesday, it is certainty an embarrassing outcome for Biden, who has time and again proven himself unworthy of the “frontrunner” status suggested by his strength in national polling. – READ MORE