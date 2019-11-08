Iowa pols claim billionaire Dem candidate Tom Steyer’s aide looking to buy endorsements

Some people have a crazy notion that billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer is trying to buy his way into the White House.

Now they’re armed with damning evidence to support the suggestion.

Several Iowa politicians told The Associated Press that Steyer’s point man in the Hawkeye State, former state House speaker Pat Murphy, is shopping for endorsements and he’s willing to pay top dollar.

State Rep. Karin Derry said Murphy didn’t mention a specific amount, but the message was clear.

“It was presented more as, he has provided financial support to other downballot candidates who’ve endorsed him, and could do the same for you,” said Derry, one of several Iowa politicians who pointed to Murphy.

Another, former state senator Tom Courtney, didn't name Murphy, but discussed his experience with an unnamed Steyer aide. Courtney is running to regain his old senate seat representing southeastern Iowa, the AP reports.