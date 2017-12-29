Iowa Planned Parenthood Closes After Losing Its Taxpayer Funding

A Planned Parenthood facility in Iowa is closing its doors on Friday after the state legislature voted to revoke its taxpayer funding.

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds supported the legislation and signed it into law. She told the local press, “Well, I am pro-life, and I am pro-family,” and likened abortion to “murder.”

Life News reports that earlier in the year, PPHeartland notified the public that the Quad Cities center would no longer give out contraceptives due to a lack of funding, but stated emphatically that the location would continue to profit off performing abortions.

This week Planned Parenthood announced that the facility would be closing down.

The abortion giant said in a statement, “After nearly two decades [of doing abortions] in the Quad Cities, on Friday, December 29, 2017, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland (PPHeartland) will officially close their Bettendorf location, a move directly resulting from defunding by extreme Iowa lawmakers.” – READ MORE

