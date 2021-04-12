Iowa governor says she won’t take in migrant children: ‘This is not our problem; this is the president’s problem’

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said recently that her state does not have the capacity to house migrant children who have come into the country illegally amid the country’s ongoing immigration crisis, arguing the problem was created by President Biden and so he has the responsibility to fix it.

“We don’t have the facilities. We are not set up to do that,” Reynolds said during an interview with WHO radio on Thursday, during which she announced that she recently turned down a request from the Department of Health and Human Services to house hundreds of the migrant children.

“This is not our problem; this is the president’s problem,” she added defiantly. “He is the one that opened the borders. He needs to be responsible for this, and he needs to stop it.”

Tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children are currently being held in grim, cage-like Border Patrol facilities along the southern border, oftentimes for longer than is legally permitted. The tragic situation is the result of a worsening crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, as unprecedented numbers of migrants surge into the country illegally expecting lenient treatment under President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration reported last week that more than 170,000 migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol agents in March, the highest monthly total in over a decade, and 70,000 more than were apprehended in February. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --