Iowa Gov. Surrounds Herself With Children, Signs Strictest Abortion Ban into Law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the nation’s toughest abortion ban into law on Friday.

“I believe that all innocent life is precious and sacred,” Reynolds said at the bill signing, with children from the Joshua Christian Academy looking on, according to KCCI.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs nation’s strictest abortion ban into law pic.twitter.com/Kb1OyFFNcX — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 5, 2018

“I understand that not everyone will agree with this decision, but if death is determined when a heart stops beating, then doesn’t a beating heart indicate life?” she said.

“For me, my faith leads me to protect every Iowan, no matter how small,” Reynolds added, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The bill bans most abortions once the heartbeat of an unborn child can be detected. That is usually around the sixth week of a pregnancy. – READ MORE

