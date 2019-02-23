Iowa GOP Rep Steve King Says He Will Run For Re-Election After Losing Committee Seats

Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King said he will run for re-election in 2020 Thursday after losing his committee seats for comments about “white supremacy” in January.

“I have nothing to apologize for,” King said during a recording of Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press,” reported Politico.

The episode is set to air Friday evening.

Republican leadership took away King’s committee seats on the Agriculture, Judiciary and the Small Business committees after he asked, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” during an interview with The New York Times.

King released a statement saying he does not advocate for either white nationalism or white supremacy, and that he rejects “those labels and the evil ideology they define,” the Times reported.

“Steve’s remarks are beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America. His comments call into question whether he will treat all Americans equally, without regard for race and ethnicity. House Republicans are clear: We are all in this together, as fellow citizens equal before God and the law. As Congressman King’s fellow citizens, let us hope and pray earnestly that this action will lead to greater reflection and ultimately change on his part,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

King already has a GOP primary challenger: Republican Iowa state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who announced his candidacy a day before King’s controversial interview with the Times.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds faced criticism when she kept King as a co-chair of her 2018 campaign, despite remarks King had made that many deemed racist, reported the Des Moines Register.

King has held his seat since 2002, according to Ballotpedia.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to [email protected].

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation