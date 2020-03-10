Iowa Dem, Schumer’s Super PAC Hit With Illegal Coordination Complaint

A watchdog group hit Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield with a complaint alleging her Senate campaign illegally coordinated with a super PAC affiliated with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.).

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) on Monday filed the complaint to the Federal Election Commission. It alleges that Greenfield’s campaign and the Senate Majority PAC violated election laws when the super PAC produced a pro-Greenfield television ad that mirrored language from a document the campaign posted to its website several weeks earlier. The ad also used video footage that Greenfield’s campaign posted.

“Several federal candidates have used their campaign websites to request outside organizations, with which they are prohibited from coordinating, produce and run television advertisements on their behalf,” the complaint states. “The requests are conveyed in a specific format, i.e. using a campaign webpage entitled ‘Important Update,’ identifying the information with specific ‘code words’ such as ‘Iowa voters need to hear about,’ and linking to a PDF document that is designed to provide the information and citations for the substance of the advertisement, which all appear to be in the same format. The purpose and effect are clear: to give specific instructions, information, and graphic campaign materials to outside organizations to run advertisements beneficial to their campaign.”

The complaint follows a Washington Free Beacon report that detailed similarities between the information posted on Greenfield’s website and the ad from the Schumer-affiliated PAC. The materials, given the production of the ad, appeared to be “signaling” the PAC, according to the complaint. – READ MORE

